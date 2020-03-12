Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more people died due to cold weather in Maryland between March 3 and March 9, bringing the seasonal total to 42, according to the state health department’s latest report.
The three newly-listed deaths include:
- A man between the ages of 18 and 44 out-of-state;
- A man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Washington County; and
- A man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County.
One of the victims was suspected or presumed to be homeless.
It’s not clear why the out-of-state death is included in Maryland’s total.
During the 2018-2019 reporting period, 51 people died due to the cold.
