CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Cold Weather Deaths, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more people died due to cold weather in Maryland between March 3 and March 9, bringing the seasonal total to 42, according to the state health department’s latest report.

The three newly-listed deaths include:

  • A man between the ages of 18 and 44 out-of-state;
  • A man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Washington County; and
  • A man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County.

One of the victims was suspected or presumed to be homeless.

It’s not clear why the out-of-state death is included in Maryland’s total.

During the 2018-2019 reporting period, 51 people died due to the cold.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply