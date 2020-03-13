CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two brothers were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison in a double homicide at an apartment in Towson in 2018, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Norwood Thomas Johnson Jr., and Nyghee Nicholas Johnson (Courtesy: Baltimore Co. PD)

Norwood Johnson, 31, and Nyghee Johnson, 23, were both found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on February 11.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Officials said the brothers went to an apartment on Lambourne Road for a drug deal with Stanley Brunson, Jr. and Shameek Joyner. During the deal, both Brunson and Joyner were killed.

A maintenance worker found their bodies in the apartment on April 9, 2018, the day after the drug deal.

The state’s attorney’s office said police found drugs, a shotgun and a bulletproof vest from the Johnsons’ apartment.

The duo was arrested after a traffic stop.

