Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two brothers were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison in a double homicide at an apartment in Towson in 2018, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two brothers were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison in a double homicide at an apartment in Towson in 2018, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Norwood Johnson, 31, and Nyghee Johnson, 23, were both found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder on February 11.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 2 Brothers Arrested For Double Homicide In Towson Apartment
- Police Identify Victims In ‘Targeted’ Double Homicide At Towson Apartment
Officials said the brothers went to an apartment on Lambourne Road for a drug deal with Stanley Brunson, Jr. and Shameek Joyner. During the deal, both Brunson and Joyner were killed.
A maintenance worker found their bodies in the apartment on April 9, 2018, the day after the drug deal.
The state’s attorney’s office said police found drugs, a shotgun and a bulletproof vest from the Johnsons’ apartment.
The duo was arrested after a traffic stop.