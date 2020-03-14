CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
DALLAS (WJZ) — Homestar North America is recalling more than 33,000 dressers that could tip over if not anchored to the wall.

Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company is recalling its three-drawer Finch dressers and urging customers to stop using them. Homestar is offering free tip-over restraint kits and in-home installation.

The dressers were sold online on Amazon, Overstock.com, Walmart and other websites from January 2016 to May 2019.

Customers should contact the company via its website or phone at 877-353-5999.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests For Tip-Over, Entrapment Hazards

Earlier this month, IKEA recalled more than 820,000 similar dressers in the U.S. over similar concerns.

