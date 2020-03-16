



Police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger during an argument with a bus driver on a city bus Saturday night, leaving the driver seriously injured.

The argument happened along Washington Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said a passenger got into an argument with the bus driver and wanted to get off the bus. The driver let him off at the next stop.

“And he let them off, at that point the suspect ran around to the driver’s side of the bus and opened fire without warning,” Moses said.

MTA Bus Driver In Serious Condition After Shooting Saturday Night

Moses said the bus driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest but has since been stabilized.

WJZ spoke to those riding the MTA bus Monday. Many learned of the crime from other passengers.

“It’s really horrible to know someone got hurt … trying to make a living,” said Tanya Anderson, who waited for her bus Monday along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Another man walking his dog near the bus stop said he has ridden the bus for 22 years and has seen issues before, including fights and arguments, but nothing this extreme.

“I’m surprised somebody took it that far, especially with a driver,” he said. “That’s crazy.”

Still other passengers could not help but feel vulnerable. Some said they do not usually feel safe on the bus and this only heightens their fear.

Clifton Boney said he rides the bus about 4-5 hours a day.

“Somebody getting shot on the bus shooting the bus driver, that puts my life in danger as well,” Boney said.

“If he isn’t safe, how can the passengers be safe?” Carlos Blow wondered.

Maryland Transportation Authority released a statement saying:

“At approximately 10:45 pm on Saturday, March 14, an MDOT MTA bus operator was shot in the chest. Baltimore City Police are leading the investigation. MDOT MTA is grateful for the rapid response by Baltimore City Police and Emergency Medical personnel in treatment and transport of our operator. “The operator was transported to Shock Trauma and we are praying for the operator’s swift and full recovery. These men and women are out there in difficult times providing a vital public service. People deserve a safe work environment.”

Police encourage anyone on the bus or anyone else with information to call 1-866-7LOCKUP or Baltimore City Detectives at 410-396-2488.