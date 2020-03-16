Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many Maryland hunker down as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, there’s some good news — warmer weather is almost here.
The first day of spring is Friday and the forecast will be sunny at 81.
So whether you’re taking a run or walk around the park — keeping a safe distance from others, or just want to open your windows to let some fresh air in, Friday will be the day.
It might also be nice to let the kids outside to play, too.
In general, the week will be mild with temps staying above 60 starting Tuesday. But then the cold is coming again just in time for the weekend, with some rain forecasted for Saturday.
WJZ’s weather team will be tracking as temperatures change and spring arrives.
