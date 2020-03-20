Comments
LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a relative of a 96-year-old woman who was found dead in her Lochearn home earlier this month.
Baltimore County Police said Indra Teresa Bailey is wanted in connection with Evelyn Murray-Bailey’s death.
Murray-Bailey’s caretaker found her dead inside a home in the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road just west of the Baltimore city/county line on March 4.
Police said she suffered trauma to her upper body caused by a sharp force object.
The medical examiner’s office later ruled Murray-Bailey’s death a homicide.
Bailey is believed to be driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 8CK0522.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.