LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a relative of a 96-year-old woman who was found dead in her Lochearn home earlier this month.

Baltimore County Police said Indra Teresa Bailey is wanted in connection with Evelyn Murray-Bailey’s death.

Murray-Bailey’s caretaker found her dead inside a home in the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road just west of the Baltimore city/county line on March 4.

Indra Teresa Bailey and the vehicle she may be driving. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police said she suffered trauma to her upper body caused by a sharp force object.

The medical examiner’s office later ruled Murray-Bailey’s death a homicide.

Bailey is believed to be driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 8CK0522.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

