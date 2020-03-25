BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now over 1,000 coronavirus related deaths in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
According to the University, there are 1,041 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. There have been 68,960 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.
Maryland officials are reporting at least 423 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday morning.
The state is now up 74 cases from Tuesday the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state. Of the total cases, 217 cases are for people ages 20-54. There are also five pediatric cases in the state.
A fourth person, a man from Prince George’s County in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, died in Maryland from COVID-19.
Baltimore city officials report 53 coronavirus cases in the city and believe many were through community transmission.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.