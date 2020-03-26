Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
According to its tally, the U.S. has 82,404 confirmed cases as of Thursday, March 26.
China ranks second in confirmed cases with 81,782.
So far, there have been 1,178 coronavirus cases in the U.S.
There are now 580 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, as of Thursday morning.
It’s an increase of 157 cases, and the third straight day of a record increase of cases in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.