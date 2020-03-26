



Safeway is hiring more employees to handle the increasing needs of shoppers throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Delaware as people are continuing to shop and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are hiring in-store employees, delivery drivers and distribution center employees, and they have 1,000 immediate openings they are looking to fill.

“Grocery stores are the cornerstone of the community and are deemed an essential service. If your job has been impacted by COVID-19, we are offering permanent or temporary employment that can help bridge the gap,” said Tom Lofland, Safeway Eastern Division president.

The job opportunities include positions in deli, meat, bakery, produce, customer service, fuel stations, Drive Up & Go, delivery and front-end as a cashier or courtesy clerk.

Employees can get paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discounts and may be eligible to get significant benefits and paid vacation/holidays as part of their union contract.

Apply online at Safeway.com/careers or inquire with the Store Director at your local Safeway.

Grocery chains and online retailers such as Amazon are hoping to ramp up their workforces in order to keep up with the demand for their services.

