CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Donations, Good News, Health, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Local TV, Maryland, n95 masks, T.Rowe Price, Talkers, University of Maryland Medical System


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T. Rowe Price donated more than 130,000 N95 masks to a number of U.S. hospitals, including Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, to help health care workers treating coronavirus.

They also donated to several hospitals in Colorado Springs, CO — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Centura Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs. The company said it wanted to show support for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

Hopkins and UMMS picked up 50,000 masks each Thursday.

“We’re pleased to be able to donate them and support the heroic efforts of healthcare workers on the frontline,” said Renee Christoff, Head of Global Associate Engagement + Corporate Responsibility for T. Rowe Price.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply