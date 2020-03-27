Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T. Rowe Price donated more than 130,000 N95 masks to a number of U.S. hospitals, including Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, to help health care workers treating coronavirus.
They also donated to several hospitals in Colorado Springs, CO — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Centura Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs. The company said it wanted to show support for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkins and UMMS picked up 50,000 masks each Thursday.
“We’re pleased to be able to donate them and support the heroic efforts of healthcare workers on the frontline,” said Renee Christoff, Head of Global Associate Engagement + Corporate Responsibility for T. Rowe Price.
