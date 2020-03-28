CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center will serve as a field hospital as the number of coronavirus cases grow in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Saturday that 250 beds were delivered to the convention center by FEMA.

I’d like to thank FEMA, the [Maryland National Guard], [Maryland General Services], the Maryland Health Department, UMMS and Hopkins Medicine and all of our partners working around the clock to coordinate these lifesaving resources,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan made the announcement earlier this week and took a tour of the facilities.

“My administration is marshaling every tool in the arsenal of public health to combat the spread of this pandemic. A week ago we launched our plan to increase hospital capacity by an additional 6,000 beds, in order to meet the demand created by the escalating virus,” Gov. Hogan said at a press conference Monday morning.

On Saturday morning, state health officials reported the state has almost 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

