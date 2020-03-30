CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland School for the Blind donated five cases of N95 masks to first responders in Baltimore who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the school said Monday.

A staff member found the masks in a supply closet and told the superintendent, who then reached out to Johns Hopkins Hospital and the city’s fire department.

The masks have been hard to come by as the pandemic sweeps across the globe.

As of Monday, more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

