



Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launched Baltimore County COVID-19 Response Fund to support residents and efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the county.

The fund will be managed by the Baltimore Community Foundation and county leadership will determine how the funds are allocated.

“We know that in addition to health concerns, many residents are facing job loss, food insecurity, and other challenges during this extraordinary time, and this fund will help us keep them healthy and safe, while boosting our ability to respond to this evolving crisis,” Olszewski said. “We’re grateful to BCF for lending their expertise and infrastructure to help Baltimore County tackle the challenges we’re facing.”

“The health and safety of Baltimore County residents has been and will always be my top priority,” Olszewski said.

The county had its first positive COVID-19 case on March 11 and its first reported death on March 20.

Olszewski thanked Gov. Larry Hogan for his steady leadership.

He said the county has already distributed 10,000 meals to those in need.

“We have to do more to prepare for what’s coming,” he added, saying it could take weeks, if not months before the pandemic is over.

Individuals, foundations and private sector donors can contribute to the fund in order to assist the county’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributions to the fund may be used to support various efforts, including providing groceries to food-insecure families and seniors, ensuring first responders and public health workers have adequate personal protective equipment, and other things the county is doing to prevent the spread of the virus and support residents.

Contributions to the fund can be made at http://www.bcf.org/EmergencyResponseFund

