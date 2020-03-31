BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Episcopal churches in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia will keep their doors shut for the time being and will instead continue to hold services online due to the coronavirus.
The bishops from each state announced their plans Tuesday, a day after the Archdiocese of Baltimore said all Catholic churches will also remain closed.
“We fully support clergy and appropriate lay leaders who choose to livestream or record worship from their homes,” the bishops said. “In this time when visits to hospitals and other facilities are limited, we urge you to offer pastoral care to people in those facilities via phone or other electronic means.”
All gatherings of 10 or more people, including church services, are banned in Maryland due to COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.