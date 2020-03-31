WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Maryland Congressional Delegation announced more than $48 million in federal funding to support communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone announced that $48,404,965 from the CARES Act would support local communities dealing with economic hardships and housing impacts due to COVID-19.
“Local governments are on the frontlines of this crisis,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “This federal funding will shore up the capacity of Maryland’s cities and counties to respond to its widespread consequences. Funds can be used to address a wide variety of needs including providing shelter to homeless individuals, increasing affordable housing options, and maintaining crucial public services during this difficult time. We look forward to the announcement of additional awards to Maryland state and local governments in the days and weeks to come.”
Statewide funding will be available through:
- $30,870,453 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG),
- $15,408,028 through Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and
- $1,520,827 Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.
Here’s the breakdown by community:
|Maryland Jurisdiction
|CDBG20-COVID Recovery
|ESG20-COVID Recovery
|HOPWA20-COVID Recovery
|Total
|Annapolis
|$156,651
|$0
|$0
|$156,651
|Baltimore City
|$13,101,766
|$6,571,738
|$1,208,711
|$20,882,215
|Bowie City
|$116,863
|$0
|$0
|$116,863
|Cumberland
|$476,251
|$0
|$0
|$476,251
|Frederick
|$243,423
|$0
|$232,275
|$475,698
|Gaithersburg
|$265,900
|$0
|$0
|$265,900
|Hagerstown
|$472,845
|$0
|$0
|$472,845
|Salisbury
|$227,905
|$0
|$0
|$227,905
|Anne Arundel County
|$1,248,258
|$611,269
|$0
|$1,859,527
|Baltimore County
|$2,465,172
|$1,230,869
|$0
|$3,696,041
|Harford County
|$641,116
|$0
|$0
|$641,116
|Howard County
|$770,356
|$0
|$0
|$770,356
|Montgomery County
|$2,955,102
|$1,438,797
|$0
|$4,393,899
|Prince Georges County
|$3,036,958
|$1,523,903
|$0
|$4,560,861
|Maryland Nonentitlement
|$4,691,887
|$4,031,452
|$79,841
|$8,803,180
|Total
|$30,870,453
|$15,408,028
|$1,520,827
|$47,799,308
Also additional grants were awarded through HOPWA COVID-19 Recovery Competitive Grants:
- $149,312 to AIDS Interfaith Residential Services, Inc.
- $158,847 to City of Baltimore, DHCD
- $156,778 to City of Baltimore
- $140,720 to Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.
