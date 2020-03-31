CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1,660 Cases Of COVID-19. 18 Deaths Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore News, CARES Act, coronavirus impacts, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Economy, Federal funding, Housing, Local TV, Talkers


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The Maryland Congressional Delegation announced more than $48 million in federal funding to support communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone announced that $48,404,965 from the CARES Act would support local communities dealing with economic hardships and housing impacts due to COVID-19.

“Local governments are on the frontlines of this crisis,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “This federal funding will shore up the capacity of Maryland’s cities and counties to respond to its widespread consequences. Funds can be used to address a wide variety of needs including providing shelter to homeless individuals, increasing affordable housing options, and maintaining crucial public services during this difficult time. We look forward to the announcement of additional awards to Maryland state and local governments in the days and weeks to come.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

Statewide funding will be available through:

  • $30,870,453 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG),
  • $15,408,028 through Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and
  • $1,520,827 Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program.

Here’s the breakdown by community:

Maryland Jurisdiction CDBG20-COVID Recovery ESG20-COVID Recovery HOPWA20-COVID Recovery Total
Annapolis $156,651 $0 $0 $156,651
Baltimore City $13,101,766 $6,571,738 $1,208,711 $20,882,215
Bowie City $116,863 $0 $0 $116,863
Cumberland $476,251 $0 $0 $476,251
Frederick $243,423 $0 $232,275 $475,698
Gaithersburg $265,900 $0 $0 $265,900
Hagerstown $472,845 $0 $0 $472,845
Salisbury $227,905 $0 $0 $227,905
Anne Arundel County $1,248,258 $611,269 $0 $1,859,527
Baltimore County $2,465,172 $1,230,869 $0 $3,696,041
Harford County $641,116 $0 $0 $641,116
Howard County $770,356 $0 $0 $770,356
Montgomery County $2,955,102 $1,438,797 $0 $4,393,899
Prince Georges County $3,036,958 $1,523,903 $0 $4,560,861
Maryland Nonentitlement $4,691,887 $4,031,452 $79,841 $8,803,180
Total $30,870,453 $15,408,028 $1,520,827 $47,799,308

Also additional grants were awarded through HOPWA COVID-19 Recovery Competitive Grants:

  • $149,312 to AIDS Interfaith Residential Services, Inc.
  • $158,847 to City of Baltimore, DHCD
  • $156,778 to City of Baltimore
  • $140,720 to Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply