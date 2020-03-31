UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County first responder has tested positive for the coronavirus, the county’s fire department said Tuesday evening.
Fire Chief Tiffany Green said in a statement the first responder is now at home and “all steps are being taken to ensure their recovery and well-being.” The person’s identity is not being released due to privacy reasons.
“Working with our partners at the Health Department, an investigation was started and contact was made with all personnel who may have come in contact with the member and/or who were present in the station after the individual’s shift leading up to this notification,” Green said. “Upon notification of the positive diagnosis the station was immediately placed out of service and decontaminated. The process of notifying any patients who may have come in contact with the provider is also underway.”
As of Tuesday morning, eight firefighters and paramedics were self-quarantining, the fire department said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.