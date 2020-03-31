



Under Armour is hoping to help protect front line health care workers in Baltimore from coronavirus.

The Baltimore-based athletic company is manufacturing and assembling face masks, face shields and specially-equipped for the 28,000 healthcare providers and staff at the University of Maryland Medical System. They have already delivered 1,300 face shields to them.

They are also exploring fabricating hospital gowns for the statewide medical system.

“When the call came in from our local medical providers for more masks, gowns and supply kits, we just went straight to work,” said Randy Harward, SVP of Advanced Material and Manufacturing Innovation at Under Armour. “More than 50 Under Armour teammates from materials scientists to footwear and apparel designers from laboratories in Baltimore and Portland quickly came together in search of solutions.”

The mask’s origami design cam from an employee brainstormed and doesn’t requiring sewing. The mask uses moisture-resistant fabric.

“I call it the magic of conflict,” Harward said of the mask design process. “This was a high-pressure situation in which a group of people were debating the best solution in a very dynamic environment. It was a nonstop iteration for a week until we finally got to where we are today.”

Under Armour is hoping to make 500,000 face masks and 50,000 fanny packs. They are also working to provide facemasks to LifeBridge Health and is in discussions with Johns Hopkins, MedStar and other local hospitals.

