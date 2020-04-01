BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re a healthcare provider treating coronavirus patients or you’re stuck at home practicing social distancing, right about now we could all use a friend. The staff at MedStar Health is turning to a popular song to let everyone know we’re in this together.
Dr. Richard Hinton, an orthopedic surgeon and medical director of MedStar sports medicine recruited nearly two dozen people within the MedStar Health family to sing the popular song, “You’ve Got a Friend.”
“I don’t think there’s any more important personal protective equipment than a sense of teamwork, and camaraderie and a sense of community,” Hinton said.
Working with his non-profit, The Common Man Project, Dr. Hinton helped compile the collected videos from the staff singing different sections of the song.
The final product was posted online and shared nearly 1,000 times in just 48 hours, drawing hundreds of comments. Some said it brought them to tears.
“It’s been wonderful,” Hinton said. “I think it really struck a chord about the sense of needing to be together even though we’re apart.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.