BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange is extending the special enrollment period for uninsured Marylanders until June 15, to help them during the state of emergency for the coronavirus declared by Gov. Larry Hogan in March.
Uninsured Marylanders can still enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
The enrollment period began March 16 and will run until June 15. Anyone who needs to enroll can do so on the “Enroll MHC” free mobile app, or can get assistance by calling 1-855-642-8572.
“We are in a unique situation, and a lot of people across the state are worried about their health and the health of their community. The decision to extend the enrollment deadline was made to ensure as many people as possible get the coverage they need,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
More than 10,000 Marylanders have already enrolled in health coverage through the Coronavirus Special Enrollment Period, according to the state, and more than 85 percent qualified for free coverage, aka Medicaid, or financial help to lower private health plan costs.
The state reminds citizens this is for private health insurance, those who are eligible for Medicaid are able to apply year-round.