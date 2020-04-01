Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Four men have been arrested in a shooting that left a man injured in Lansdowne earlier this month, police said Wednesday.
Theodore Antonio Alson, 29, Clay Nazzarae Hart, Jr., 23, Darnell William Jones, 25, and Dionte Terrell Johnson, 22, each face charges of attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony among others.
Police said the group approached a vehicle in the area of Virginia Avenue and McDowell Lane at around 5:45 a.m. on March 8 and shot the victim. The shooting was reportedly targeted.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
All four men are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.