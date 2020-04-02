ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County needs help protecting first responders and medical personnel working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are asking the public for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); which includes respirators (N95 or KN95), masks (surgical or procedural), gowns (medical, isolation, or surgical), face Shields (medical goggles or safety glasses) and gloves.
“This unprecedented health challenge has brought out the best in our community and many people and organizations are helping,” said Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Dr. Earl Stoddard. “The County has already received donations from many businesses currently unable to operate due to the mandate to close nonessential businesses. Local construction companies, laboratories, and manufacturers have also offered supplies. The County can use more PPE as the shortage continues.”
Any individual, business or organization with a supply of PPE is encouraged to complete this online form to arrange for a donation.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.