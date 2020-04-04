CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Grocery stores are starting to limit the amount of customers allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, about 75 customers lined up outside the entrance to the Wegmans in Hunt Valley.

The store has distancing marks on the floor, and at the checkout lines, cashiers are wiping down the conveyor belt and touchpad in between customers.

Wegmans has closed the self-serve area, cafe seating as well as its in-store pub.

