Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park is mourning the death of a professor who died as a result of the coronavirus.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park is mourning the death of a professor who died as a result of the coronavirus.
The victim has been identified as Professor David C. Driskell, a renowned artist, art historian, collector and curator.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
President Loh released a statement Saturday:
“To many on campus, Professor Driskell was a beloved friend. We grieve his passing. On behalf of the University, I offer our deepest condolences to his wife Thelma, to his daughters Daviryne and Daphne, and to his many friends and colleagues.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.