CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMPaid Program
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    02:35 AMPets.TV
    03:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park is mourning the death of a professor who died as a result of the coronavirus.

The victim has been identified as Professor David C. Driskell, a renowned artist, art historian, collector and curator.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

President Loh released a statement Saturday:

“To many on campus, Professor Driskell was a beloved friend. We grieve his passing. On behalf of the University, I offer our deepest condolences to his wife Thelma, to his daughters Daviryne and Daphne, and to his many friends and colleagues.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply