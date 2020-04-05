CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — With schools in Maryland closed for at least several more weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, students are missing their friends and teachers who they haven’t seen for weeks.

For one Anne Arundel County boy named Andrew, one of the friends he really missed was Cpl. Carpenter, his school’s resource officer.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

After getting a call from Andrew’s mom, Carpenter decided to pay the boy a visit at home.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department posted a video of the reunion on Facebook Sunday afternoon, captioning it “#MoreThanASRO.”

The roughly two-minute clip shows Carpenter getting out of his squad car and dancing to “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray as Andrew dances in the driveway nearby.

Andrew waves to his friend Cpl. Carpenter as the two have fun at their impromptu dance party.

Public schools in Maryland are set to remain closed through at least April 24 due to the pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

