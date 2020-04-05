BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced Saturday that an officer has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southwest Police District.
The Southwest Police District is located in the 400 block of Font Hill Avenue.
As a precaution, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has ordered all officers assigned to the station to self-quarantine to limit any potential spread.
The Southwest District and all vehicles assigned to the district are being sanitized. Units from other districts will be used to help maintain police coverage within the Southwest District, according to officials.
Mayor Jack Young released a statement Saturday about Commissioner Harrison’s decision:
“I commend Police Commissioner Harrison’s decision to adjust operations at Southwest Police District at this time. Doing so protects the health of our officers, while continuing to provide essential public safety services.”
Commissioner Harrison released the following statement Saturday:
“Out of an abundance of caution, the department is temporarily adjusting operations as a precautionary measure for the agency. The safety our members and residents continues to be my top priority during this critical time and we continue to take the necessary steps to protect our members and the community.”
Members of the station who were potential exposed are self-quarantining.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.