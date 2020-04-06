Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Twelve cases of the coronavirus and two deaths have been tied to an assisted living facility in Frederick, county health officials said Monday.
The cases include five residents and seven staff members at the HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick. Two deaths have occurred, one involving a resident and one involving an employee.
Officials said seven more tests are pending.
As of Monday evening, county officials report 147 cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County and four deaths.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.