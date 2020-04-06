



Maryland legislators say as the state is expecting a large surge of coronavirus cases this week, they are “extremely frustrated” by the lack of essential supplies needed to protect frontline healthcare workers and treat patients.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin held a teleconference Monday afternoon to discuss the latest on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been extremely frustrated with the lack of essential supplies and we’ve voiced those frustrations,” Van Hollen said. “As I think we all know if the administration had invoked the DPA or Defense Production Act much earlier and actually exercised all its authorities under that, we’d be in a much better situation.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“[As of] today, Maryland does not have adequate supplies,” Cardin said. “We have verified that through the [conversations] that we’ve had with our healthcare stakeholders, from large hospitals to small community health centers, express real concern as the protection of their workers with the lack of PPE.”

“We know that we are still flying too much in the dark because we don’t have the testing capacity to really understand the dimensions of this disease and how it is spreading so that’s a real frustration,” Cardin added.

Both senators said they are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases in Maryland and that it will “test our capacity of ICU beds and ventilators, as well as the fact that we don’t have adequate protection here.”

They say there is a shortage of some of the essential equipment needed to combat the virus and tests to identify how many cases the state really has. They are now looking globally to buy the equipment needed.

Although there’s a shortage of supplies, they believe that Gov. Larry Hogan and the state healthcare system have good plans to help individuals get care and hospitals are trying to maximize their capacity.

They both said President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic is to blame.

“Clearly, the problem is National. Clearly the problem has been made much worse because of the President’s failure to acknowledge the seriousness of this virus earlier,” Cardin said. “In regards to personal protective equipment and testing, we never should have had shortages. That was something that easily could have been remedied by earlier action by the President.”

Maryland initially requested more than 100,000 test swabs and more recently requested 100,000 more, but they have yet to receive the supplies needed for testing. And additional issue is that it’s taking some private laboratories anywhere from five to 15 days to report results, which makes it difficult to determine what to do with those PUI patients in the interim.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.