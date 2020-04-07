Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a video surfaced allegedly showing a sergeant coughing near residents.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a video surfaced allegedly showing a sergeant coughing near residents.
“We have viewed the video, in its entirety, and believe it warranted being forwarded to the Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation,” police said in a statement to WJZ.
In the video posted to Murder Ink Baltimore’s Instagram, you see an officer walking through a housing complex.
A woman filming says, “Hey officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.”
The sergeant then begins to cough without covering his mouth alarming residents nearby.
There have been several cases of coronavirus reported within the Baltimore police department. Over the weekend, 211 were quarantined out of an abundance of caution at one police district.
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.
I guess you can’t have allergies……..please get real