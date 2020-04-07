BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a positive case of coronavirus within the Baltimore Police Department’s southwestern district led to a quarantine of all of the staff in the district, more than 100 have been cleared to return to work.
At a news conference Tuesday, police commissioner Michael Harrison said the department is “slowly getting back to normal operations.”
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Citywide, 115 officers are currently in quarantine. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 309 employees have been quarantined, Harrison said.
Forty-two of the officers still in quarantine are from the southwest district. Every officer in the district was tested or screened for the virus.
Across the department, 12 employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19; 59 more have test results pending. Three of the confirmed cases are within the southwest district.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.