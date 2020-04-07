Comments
SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WJZ) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state has shipped out 500 ventilators, including some to Maryland.
SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WJZ) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state has shipped out 500 ventilators, including some to Maryland.
More than 100 ventilators went to New York, New Jersey, and Illinois.
More than 50 went to Maryland, Delaware, Nevada and D.C.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
Thank you, Governor. Marylanders are truly grateful for the generosity of our friends on the West Coast. We are all in this together. https://t.co/KVGMZRMipI
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 8, 2020
Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his gratitude on Twitter.
“Thank you, Governor. Marylands are truly grateful for the generosity of our friends on the West Coast. We are all in this together,” Hogan tweeted.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.