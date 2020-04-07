



Now is usually a time for Easter and Passover services, but this year, people will be worshiping a little bit differently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pews at The Baltimore Basilica will remain empty this Easter Sunday.

“We want to celebrate this Easter, but I want as many people as possible to celebrate many more Easters,” Archbishop William Lori said.

With a live stream set up, Archbishop Lori will be broadcasting across the State of Maryland to bring residents closer.

He said he’s noticed that, while they’re not all physically together, the video streaming does have one positive effect

“Through live streaming, I’ve discovered I’m actually reaching a lot more people then I usually do on a Sunday,” Lori said.

Local Passover celebrations that start this week also have to be modified.

Rabbi Mitchell Wohlberg said that, unfortunately, the Orthodox community won’t be able to come together for the holiday with technology.

“Everything has been thrown upside down,” Rabbi Wohlberg said. “We don’t use electronic equipment on the Sabbath or on a Jewish holiday.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Rabbi Wohlberg said he wants to worshipers to remember the meaning of the holiday and to think about how this pandemic will pass.

“We can remember all of the suffering our ancestors have gone through,” Rabbi Wohlberg said. “And the Jewish people survived, and will survive, as a family this year.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.