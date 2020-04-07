CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 100 Deaths, 4,300 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are 4,371 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released by the state Tuesday morning, and 103 have died from COVID-19.

That’s an increase of 326 cases since Monday.

Of the positive patients, 1,106 people were hospitalized.

There were also 27,256 negative test results and 288 patients were released from isolation.

As for the genders of the patients, 2,329 are women and 2,042 are men.

Prince George’s County continues to have the highest number of reported cases, with 1,020 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths reported.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 7
Anne Arundel – 370 (8)
Baltimore City – 459 (9)
Baltimore County – 652 (11)
Calvert – 41 (1)
Caroline – 11
Carroll – 159 (16)
Cecil – 41 (1)
Charles – 136 (2)
Dorchester – 3
Frederick – 151 (4)
Garrett – 3
Harford – 59
Howard – 236 (3)
Kent – 8
Montgomery – 871 (21)
Prince George’s – 1,020 (26)
Queen Anne’s – 15
St. Mary’s – 46
Somerset – 4
Talbot – 8
Washington – 44
Wicomico – 17 (1)
Worcester – 10

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:

0-9: 21
10-19: 82
20-29: 505
30-39: 773
40-49: 795
50-59: 891
60-69: 643
70-79: 445
80+: 216

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

