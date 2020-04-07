



There are 4,371 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released by the state Tuesday morning, and 103 have died from COVID-19.

That’s an increase of 326 cases since Monday.

Of the positive patients, 1,106 people were hospitalized.

There were also 27,256 negative test results and 288 patients were released from isolation.

As for the genders of the patients, 2,329 are women and 2,042 are men.

Prince George’s County continues to have the highest number of reported cases, with 1,020 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths reported.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

As of this morning, the @MDHealthDept is reporting 4,371 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 326 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 27,256

Number of deaths: 103

Released from isolation: 288https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 7, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 7

Anne Arundel – 370 (8)

Baltimore City – 459 (9)

Baltimore County – 652 (11)

Calvert – 41 (1)

Caroline – 11

Carroll – 159 (16)

Cecil – 41 (1)

Charles – 136 (2)

Dorchester – 3

Frederick – 151 (4)

Garrett – 3

Harford – 59

Howard – 236 (3)

Kent – 8

Montgomery – 871 (21)

Prince George’s – 1,020 (26)

Queen Anne’s – 15

St. Mary’s – 46

Somerset – 4

Talbot – 8

Washington – 44

Wicomico – 17 (1)

Worcester – 10

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:

0-9: 21

10-19: 82

20-29: 505

30-39: 773

40-49: 795

50-59: 891

60-69: 643

70-79: 445

80+: 216

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.