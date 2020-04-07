The Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday it has launchedin an effort to provide accurate information to residents about COVID-19.

MEMA spokesperson Jorge Castillo released the following statement Tuesday:

“As part of the State Response to COVID-19, MEMA stood up its Joint Information Center to provide the right information to the right people at the right time so they can be empowered to make the right decisions. We have been dispelling rumors and providing factual information since then, and we want Maryland residents to be able to participate in the process by helping us identify rumors and false information that could unnecessarily cause panic or worse, result in decision making that could lead to severe injuries or even death.”