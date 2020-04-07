REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday it has launched the Maryland Coronavirus Rumor Control Page in an effort to provide accurate information to residents about COVID-19.
MEMA spokesperson Jorge Castillo released the following statement Tuesday:
“As part of the State Response to COVID-19, MEMA stood up its Joint Information Center to provide the right information to the right people at the right time so they can be empowered to make the right decisions. We have been dispelling rumors and providing factual information since then, and we want Maryland residents to be able to participate in the process by helping us identify rumors and false information that could unnecessarily cause panic or worse, result in decision making that could lead to severe injuries or even death.”
The Maryland Coronavirus Rumor Control Page will allow visitors to:
- Read through several existing rumors and find the correct information in a variety of topics
- Subscribe to updates to be notified immediately once a new rumor has been identified and dispelled
- Ask a question
- See a digest of trusted sources and see their latest and most relevant social media posts in real time
- Share the page easily to Facebook, Twitter, email and more
MEMA said if you see something, say something by clicking on the submit rumor tab on the right side of the page.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.