ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Maryland have made 14 arrests and have issued 665 warning for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s Executive Order prohibiting groups of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Hogan’s spokesperson confirmed these numbers Tuesday and said that police have made 14,905 compliance checks.

Ricci said that the most common occupancy type with violations has been businesses, private residences, open public spaces and houses of worship.

