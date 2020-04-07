CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 100 Deaths, 4,300 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is reminding those celebrating the Easter and Passover holidays to continue to practice social distancing and to take other precautionary measures to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical experts are reinforcing the need for social distancing, vigorous hand washing, wearing masks and avoiding in-person gatherings as the most effective ways to help limit the community spread of COVID-19.

Doctors are also encouraging individuals to take advantage of virtual services being held on online platforms.

They also said video chat technology, such as Zoom and FaceTime, offer an opportunity to personally connect with family members and celebrate the holidays.

They also recommend you cook traditional foods at home to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday, and share photos and video via social media and direct communications with friends and family.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

