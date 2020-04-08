BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee at the Whole Foods in Harbor East tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Whole Foods released the following statement:
“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine.”
Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of its current sanitation measures.
Stores are also operating under social distancing guidelines as well as crowd control measures as needed.
