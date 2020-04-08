BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city announced Wednesday a partnership with ShareBaby, a non-profit based in Baltimore, provides diapers, clothing and gear to community organizations.
The diaper bank will be distributing over 500,000 diapers to 10,000 vulnerable children and families across Baltimore City.
“We know that children and families with limited access to clean diapers and basic necessities are disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that prior to the ” ” , one in three families struggled to have enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry and healthy,” She said. “Now, we have seen the number of families seeking support from diaper banks skyrocket,”
The partnership will deliver diapers to families across the city starting April 9.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa thanked ShareBaby, Maryland Department of Health, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Baltimore Community Foundation and the Able Foundation for their contributions.
“It is the mission of ShareBaby to deliver items to the children that need them most and to also build a network of love that is committed and mobilized to support at-risk families across Baltimore,” ShareBaby Executive Director Amina Weiskerger said. “The quick action of the Baltimore City Health Department and incredible outpouring of generosity we have experienced in response to this crisis has let us know this vision is possible and capable of amazing things.”