MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced Thursday one additional death at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy as a result of the coronavirus.
Eighteen residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home have now died as a result of COVID-19.
Eighty-one residents and 31 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.