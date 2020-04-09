CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Talkers


MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced Thursday one additional death at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy as a result of the coronavirus.

Eighteen residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home have now died as a result of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Eighty-one residents and 31 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply