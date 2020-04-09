Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While countless employers are laying people off amid the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring for a number of jobs in Maryland and beyond.
The postal service said salaries range from $16 to more than $19 hourly, depending on the job.
Their website shows a number of openings in Maryland, including clerk assistants and city carrier assistants.
