TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — We have all been forced to make some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the special occasions.
Friends of a woman in Towson figured out how to do just that to celebrate her 60th birthday.
A parade of cars drove by the home of Edie Bernier on Wednesday afternoon.
They were honking, cheering, waiving and holding up signs wishing her a happy 60th birthday.
Edie made sure to shout out her thanks from the sidewalk, and she even received a special gift, some toilet paper!
