ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an Executive Order Thursday allowing one-time discretionary bonus payments to personnel who must report to work to perform mission critical work.
The order provides a $1,500 bonus to full-time on-site personnel and $600 to those who are intermittently on-site.
The Order defines emergency personnel as firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, 911 operators, public works personnel, emergency management personnel, employees with training, skill or expertise necessary to operate specialized equipment or to provide aid in a declared emergency, including for a catastrophic health emergency, and other employees who provide support functions in their agencies and whose work is not able to be performed through telework.
Employees who are eligible for COVID-19 Response Pay will be identified by Department heads, with payments expected to go out on May 8.
Ball released the following statement:
“I’m incredibly grateful for the extraordinary efforts of our workforce to keep everyone in our community safe, ensure the welfare of our residents, and provide the essential services that our community relies upon. We recognize the dedication and commitment of our employees and appreciate their patience as we’ve navigated this uncertain time. We want to do what’s right and keep our workers safe as they serve our community.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.