CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:André De Shields, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native and Tony Award-Winning actor Andre De Shields posted on Twitter Friday a video of some CDC recommended tips on how everyone can stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that the coronavirus is a global health issue,” Shields said. “We know that the disaster involves the entire world. And we know that we’re in this all together.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Shields gave viewers of the video the following four tips:

  1. “We can slow the spread of the virus by sheltering in place, except for essential services.”
  2. “When you have to leave the house, be sure to maintain a distance of safety.”
  3. “Wash your hands. Wash them often and wash them thoroughly.”
  4. “Once you have taken care of yourself, take care of somebody else.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply