BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native and Tony Award-Winning actor Andre De Shields posted on Twitter Friday a video of some CDC recommended tips on how everyone can stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that the coronavirus is a global health issue,” Shields said. “We know that the disaster involves the entire world. And we know that we’re in this all together.”
Baltimore Native & Tony Award Winning Actor, @Andre_DeShields delivers an important message for how we all can stay healthy and safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. Have a happy & healthy holiday weekend. I urge everyone to stay home and celebrate only with those who live with you. pic.twitter.com/pzhM9YMbz6
— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) April 10, 2020
Shields gave viewers of the video the following four tips:
- “We can slow the spread of the virus by sheltering in place, except for essential services.”
- “When you have to leave the house, be sure to maintain a distance of safety.”
- “Wash your hands. Wash them often and wash them thoroughly.”
- “Once you have taken care of yourself, take care of somebody else.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.