ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy announced Friday the cancellation of all Commissioning Week 2020 public events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
63rd Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck released the following statement:
“This was a very difficult decision to come to. But due to the national impact of the coronavirus, I have canceled our traditional Commissioning Week public events in order to safeguard the health and welfare of our entire Naval Academy family and local community, which has been my number one strategic priority since the onset of this pandemic.”
Other traditional class milestone events, such as the Herndon Climb and Ring Dance, are postponed until social distancing protocols will permit large-scale events, according to the Naval Academy.
