BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police officers may be furloughed or laid off in order for the city to recoup the cost of COVID-19.
According to the Fraternal Order of Police President Michael Mancuso, the FOP leaders met with city leaders this week and learned the city is estimating a loss of $103 million in fiscal year 2021 and will need to reduce personnel spending to offset some of the cost.
According to a letter from Mancuso, the city is weighing three options: freeze all salaries and forgo collective bargaining raises, police officers would have to take 4-6 furlough days or layoff 173 full-time employees.
“I’m furious and disgusted with the Mayor and his administration for asking our members to shoulder the burden of this crisis both physically, and now financially,” Mancuso said in a letter.
He said 350 FOP members were quarantined, 63 are awaiting results and 19 have tested positive.
Mancuso said to give officers hazard pay of $200 per pay period and then later try to recoup it in this manner is “deceitful and insulting.”
I know budgets will be tight ,but to lay off 173 police when you have 300 vacancies, it will be the wild west in the city.
It’s been the wild west before covid 19.