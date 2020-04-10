



Local restaurants are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As dining rooms close and takeout takes over, there’s one spot in Perry Hall embracing the changes into their new identity: Lib’s Grill “Curbside”

Facing an unprecedented executive order forcing restaurants to close their dining rooms, Lib’s Grill in Perry Hall chose to just embrace it.

“The team, associates, my managers… have all come together to come up with this rebrand. Something we’ve been so passionate about is the experience we offer inside the restaurant, and now we’re trying to do that curbside,” Nick Liberatore, Co-Owner and Operator of Lib’s Grill, said.

With sales down nearly 70 percent, they were forced to cut staff. Liberatore said Lib’s Grill had three choices: close and eventually reopen; stay the course; or reinvent the brand.

From a shark, a cartoon burglar or even Rosie the Riveter, picking up fresh food can now be a memorable thing during a a time the nation would like a distraction.

“We all get to have a little bit of fun. We just go out, deliver curbside in a costume. It makes it fun and it puts a smile on their face,” Sherri Little, of Lib’s Grill, said.

They even have a special menu.

“We’ve created family meal packages, incorporating a family of four. We’ve also brought one of our most popular experiences which is brunch on Saturday and Sunday, available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. curbside,” Liberatore said.

We could all use a little positivity during these challenging times. Why not have a hot meal to go with it?

Online ordering is available right now. Lib’s Grill even has a special Easter Weekend Menu. We’ve also been told to not be surprised if the Easter Bunny makes an appearance at the restaurant this Sunday.

