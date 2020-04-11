Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With schools closed and residents ordered to stay inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, the B&O Railroad Museum is offering a virtual exhibit.
You can learn how the founders shaped the way people use railroads for transportation.
The online experience launched Saturday and shows how science and innovation made a global impact.
There’s an interactive keyboard that shows how conductors communicated with Morse code.
You can even take a virtual scavenger hunt.
