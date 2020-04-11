CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 7.6K cases, 200 deaths reported across the state
Filed Under:B&O Railroad Museum, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With schools closed and residents ordered to stay inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, the B&O Railroad Museum is offering a virtual exhibit.

You can learn how the founders shaped the way people use railroads for transportation.

The online experience launched Saturday and shows how science and innovation made a global impact.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

There’s an interactive keyboard that shows how conductors communicated with Morse code.

You can even take a virtual scavenger hunt.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply