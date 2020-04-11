Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 25,000 Baltimore City Schools students are in need of devices to continue their education online as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Parents put out the call for help, and on Saturday, collected donations of iPads, laptops and smartphones at the Impact Hub in downtown Baltimore.
Parents say they just need something that connects to the internet so their children can continue their education online while schools are closed.
