WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is working hard to find new homes for its shelter animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, 22 Lucky Dogs and seven Lucky Cats were welcomed straight into the arms of their forever families.
An additional 13 Lucky Dogs and one Lucky Cat were also put up for adoption.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Lucky Dog has adopted 429 dogs and cats to forever families despite having to make drastic changes to its operation in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines.
“This is not just about saving the lives of animals in need,” Mariah Horowitz, Founder and Executive Director at Lucky Dog. “This is about saving people. Providing them with a reason to get up in the morning. Giving children a friend to play with during long days of home schooling. Giving people a reason to smile.”
To adopt, foster or donate to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, email info@luckydoganimalrescue.org, or click right here.
