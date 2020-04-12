Comments
GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — After hosting his annual Easter Mass, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori joined volunteers at Sacred Heart Church in Glyndon to give out hundreds of boxes and bags of food to those in need.
The archbishop said one of the ways people can express hope and reach out amid the coronavirus pandemic is by helping others.
While Sunday was the most unusual Easter Lori said he’s ever seen, he added the pandemic can’t stop charity.
“I think that the hope that the Lord gave us in the Resurrection is showing itself in a time when many people might think it’s hopeless,” he said.
Even when the pandemic is over, Lori said he hopes the sense of unity and connection will continue.
