CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 8,000 cases in Maryland, 235 deaths reported
By Sean Streicher
LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Easter Sunday looked quite different this year as Marylanders of faith attended services virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One wouldn’t expect to see empty pews and parking lots on one of the holiest days of the year, but because of orders restricting large gatherings, people in Maryland and beyond had to find new ways to worship.

At Christian Life Church in Lochearn, senior pastor Hugh Bair delivered his Easter sermon through a camera lens.

“To be honest with you, it brings a feeling of sadness,” he said. “I’m used to church being full.”

Pews at Christian Life Church in Lochearn sit empty on Easter Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like countless others, Christian Life Church has switched to online services.

“We are reaching out by various different platforms of communication like Facebook, trying to connect with people,” Bair said.

The typed “amens” and “hallelujahs” served as proof that the new ways of worship are working and that faith can be practiced even under quarantine.

“That’s the message that I’m trying to convey, to communicate: that Jesus can come to you right where you are,” Bair said.

